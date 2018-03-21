AN ALL-NEW SUPERSIZED ‘JAY LENO’S GARAGE’ PREMIERES THURSDAY, APRIL 19 AT 10PM ET/PT

Jamie Foxx and Jay Attempt Donuts and Burnouts in the Season Premiere…Don't Try This At Home!

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — March 21, 2018 — CNBC today announced an all-new 16 episode season of "Jay Leno's Garage" premieres Thursday, April 19th at 10PM ET/PT. In each one-hour episode, Jay and his famous friends are seeking all sorts of automotive fun. Celebrity guests this season include Jamie Foxx, Billy Crystal, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Mitt Romney, Trevor Noah, James Taylor, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Martha Reeves, Guy Fieri, Chris Hardwick, and more.

In the premiere episode, the movie car is finally the star of the show! Jamie Foxx shows Jay that he's no baby driver when it comes to doing his own stunts. Then Jay and Bond stunt driver Ben Collins recreate the iconic chase scene from "The Spy Who Loved Me." Jay gets an exclusive look at the original Mustang Steve McQueen drove in the film "Bullitt." And musician James Taylor gets reunited with the car from his cult classic film "Two Lane Blacktop." It's an action-packed look at the cars that co-star in some of our favorite films.

"Jay Leno's Garage" takes the fast and the furious car fan for a high-octane spin across the country with a mix of stunts, reviews, celebrity interviews and challenges. As well as putting some of the world's most amazing vehicles through their paces, Jay meets fellow car enthusiasts from who he'll discover the touching, hilarious and sometimes hard to believe stories that make these cars more than just rubber and metal. There's no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the automobile.

"Jay Leno's Garage" is produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Sarah Whalen, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila and Abby Schwarzwalder as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

