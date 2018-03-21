Asian shares look set to trade mixed after Fed raises rates

Asian markets looked set for a mixed open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year. The ASX 200 clung to slim gains in the early going while Nikkei futures pointed to a lower open for Japan.

The Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent at the end of its policy meeting on Wednesday, as was widely expected.

The central bank indicated that it still expected three hikes this year, but upgraded its projection for the benchmark rate in 2019 to 2.9 percent. Growth forecasts for this year and the next were also raised.

U.S. stocks whipsawed in the last session, touching session highs shortly after the Fed made its announcement, but ultimately closed below the flat line.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.18 percent, or 44.96 points, to close at 24,682.31, the S&P 500 edged lower by 0.18 percent to finish at 2,711.93 and the Nasdaq composite eased 0.26 percent to end at 7,345.29.