    Austin bombings suspect reportedly shot and 'neutralized' by police

    Police tape marks off the neighborhood where a package bomb went off on March 19, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
    Drew Anthony Smith | Getty Images
    The suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in Texas has reportedly been shot and "neutralized," following a confrontation with Austin's Police SWAT team.

    NBC News, citing two enforcement sources familiar with the investigation, said Wednesday morning that the suspect in the Austin bombings is believed to be down and neutralized.

    A tweet by the Austin Police Department said it was working on an "officer involved shooting" but did not explicitly state that the shooting was related to the bombings.

    The police are expected to hold a press conference shortly.

    The incident comes after a series of homemade bombs have hit the Texas capital of Austin this month, which have killed two people and injured four.

    In Austin, the first three devices were parcel bombs dropped off in front of homes in three eastern Austin neighborhoods. The fourth went off on Sunday night on the west side of the city and was described by police as a more sophisticated device detonated through a trip wire mechanism.

    The four devices were similar in construction, suggesting they were the work of the same bomb maker, officials said. In addition, there was also a package bomb that blew up at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio on Tuesday, but it is still unclear whether it was linked to the Austin bombs. There was also a sixth incendiary device at a Goodwill store in Austin but police are also unsure whether it was related.

    The apparent serial bomb campaign has put Austin on edge. NBC-affiliated Austin television station KXAN reported that the Austin Police Department said that from 8 a.m. Monday, March 19 through 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 20 it received 420 suspicious package calls.

    Since Monday, March 12, police have responded to more than 1,250 calls. The KXAN newsroom had also received reports from viewers about police activity throughout the city and possible suspicious packages.

