Austin bombings suspect reportedly shot and 'neutralized' by police

The suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in Texas has reportedly been shot and "neutralized," following a confrontation with Austin's Police SWAT team.

NBC News, citing two enforcement sources familiar with the investigation, said Wednesday morning that the suspect in the Austin bombings is believed to be down and neutralized.

A tweet by the Austin Police Department said it was working on an "officer involved shooting" but did not explicitly state that the shooting was related to the bombings.

The police are expected to hold a press conference shortly.

The incident comes after a series of homemade bombs have hit the Texas capital of Austin this month, which have killed two people and injured four.

In Austin, the first three devices were parcel bombs dropped off in front of homes in three eastern Austin neighborhoods. The fourth went off on Sunday night on the west side of the city and was described by police as a more sophisticated device detonated through a trip wire mechanism.