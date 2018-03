The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) March two-day meeting finishes today — it is due to release its latest monetary policy decisions at 2 p.m. ET.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 2018, after which newly-appointed Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to host a press conference.

Investors will be paying close attention to the Fed's rhetoric, to see if it comments on key topics such as inflation, the state of the U.S. economy and politics.

The Fed may choose to not mention the topic of potential trade wars, in order to keep markets at bay.