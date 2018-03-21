CNBC ADDS THREE NEW EVENT SERIES TO ITS 2018 LINEUP

Englewood Cliffs, N.J., March 21, 2018 – CNBC today announced three new event series launching this spring. The network is continuing to expand its presence in the live-event space, bringing its business-first audience an omni-channel experience that seamlessly leverages events, television, digital and social. CNBC has continued to grow its event portfolio since first launching the renowned Delivering Alpha conference in 2011, and in 2018, will double its event slate year-over-year.

"We are thrilled to be doubling down on our commitment to creating exciting and essential experiences for attendees and sponsors alike," said Jonathan Meyers, SVP and GM of CNBC Events. "With more than 20 events on this year's calendar, we are leaning into our expertise in live content. CNBC has the unique ability to convene the most influential and important speakers for our affluent C-suite audience of investors and thought and opinion leaders while offering unequivocal value to sponsors both at our events and across our media platforms."

Each new event serves a unique subset of CNBC's audience, as described below:

Capital Exchange – May 1, 2018 in New York, NY – This breakfast series aims to provoke candid conversations about how business and government can better collaborate to create jobs and economic growth. Featuring top lawmakers, CEOs and administration officials, Capital Exchange will focus on the confluence of policy, money and growth. Additional cities will include Washington, D.C., with details to be released in the coming weeks. The initial sponsors are CFA Institute and Nasdaq. To learn more, go to: cnbc.com/capitalexchange.

@Work – June 20, 2018 in New York, NY – This three-part, half-day event series will help business leaders successfully manage their workforce and grow their businesses amid rapid technological and demographic change. Each event will welcome a distinct part of the C-suite with tailored panels, speakers and discussions. The first @Work event will be Talent @Work. Additional cities will include New York and San Francisco, with details to be released in the coming weeks. The initial sponsor is Workday. To learn more, go to: CNBCatWork.com. TALENT @WORK – "Anticipating the workforce needs of tomorrow" About: This summit will explore how human resource professionals can drive success for their company by balancing the needs of the workforce — present and future — with the needs of the company. Who will attend : Chief Human Resource Officers and senior human resources professionals who have a major role in helping businesses anticipate and adapt to the changing workforce's needs. CAPITAL @WORK – "Quantifying the future" About: This conference will dive into the future of financials in the workplace and how it will allow businesses and their employees adopt and adapt to new technology, fund innovation and grow the bottom line. Who will attend : CFOs and senior financial executives who have a major role in quantifying the otherwise intangible company priorities of the future. PRODUCTIVITY @WORK – "Balancing people and machines" About: This event aims to reassess how human capital is best deployed in the fourth industrial revolution and will provide an unparalleled lens into the future for the Chief Investment Officers who are tasked with guiding this transition. Who will attend : CIOs and senior technology executives who have a major role to play in leveraging the right technologies at the right scale with the right people running them.

Disruptor50 Road Show – May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA – In addition to CNBC's pre-existing Disruptor50 reception, which celebrates the companies named to CNBC's annual Disruptor50 list, this new series of half-day regional summits will bring local entrepreneurs and small business owners in thriving startup communities together to hear actionable, tactical advice from experienced and successful Disruptor50 founders and their investors. The summit will focus on how to build, create and sustain a company beyond the early stages. Additional cities will include Philadelphia and San Francisco, with details to be released in the coming weeks. The initial sponsors are Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and NetJets. To learn more, go to: cnbc.com/D50Roadshow.

CNBC also recently unveiled its first-ever health care conference, Healthy Returns, taking place on March 28thin New York, NY. Healthy Returns is sponsored by Change Healthcare and Hospital for Special Surgery. To register to attend or learn more about the speakers/agenda, visit CNBC.com/healthyreturns.

