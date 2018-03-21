Cramer: Facebook needs an 'internal special prosecutor' to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal

Zuck is no longer enough, says Jim Cramer 6 Mins Ago | 02:09

It may be time for Facebook to hire an "internal special prosecutor" to get to the bottom of its data-mining scandal, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

Cramer noted that Facebook's top executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, have been notably silent for days after weekend revelations that Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Facebook ads for President Donald Trump, harvested the data from more than 50 million users of the social network without their permission.

"It's time for a so-called internal special prosecutor," said Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares of Facebook. "This is what happens when you're this late. You've got to bring in much bigger guns."

Facebook's stock fell for the third straight day Wednesday as the fallout from the data breach scandal continues.