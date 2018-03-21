Dropbox may have intentionally overstated its free cash flow by leaving out a major expense

In 2016, Dropbox made a big announcement when it turned free cash flow positive — an important metric that shows a company has a strong financial position. But Dropbox's milestone may have been, in part, overstated with the help of some financial engineering.

A closer look at its financial statement shows the online storage company's free cash flow would have remained negative that year had it followed a more conservative accounting method shared by some of its main competitors.

That's because Dropbox didn't include principal payments for its capital leases in its free cash flow statement. If Dropbox had accounted for the $139.5 million in capital and financing lease payments in 2016, it would have recorded negative $2.1 million in free cash flow that year — instead of the $137.4 million positive free cash flow it disclosed. Its free cash flow for 2017 would have been $169.7 million under this method, almost half of the $305 million it disclosed in its filing.

To be clear, there's nothing legally wrong with Dropbox's accounting method. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure, so companies have latitude in how they define it. The conventional rule followed by most companies, including Dropbox, is to strip out capital expenditures from operating cash flow.

But when capital lease payments (which come out of financing cash flows under GAAP rules) are a material part of the business, some companies include it in their free cash flow calculations for added transparency and relevancy. Box says it does in its filing, while Amazon provides it as a supplement. Even Dropbox's smaller competitor Egnyte does include it, the company said.

The fact that Dropbox, which is scheduled to go public this week, excludes capital lease payments from its free cash flow should give investors a "pause" when valuing the company, according to Patrick Badolato, an accounting professor at the University of Texas.

"Dropbox's current free cash flow statement isn't very informative given that they have these material capital leases," Badolato said. "It neither depicts their current situation nor helps us predict the future."

Instead, Badolato believes free cash flow that includes capital lease payments is a much more relevant and predictive measure in Dropbox's case. The company is on the hook for at least $108 million in capital lease payments this year, according to filings, and will likely see it grow in future years if it wants to keep expanding its data center footprint, Badolato said.

Rishi Jaluria, an analyst at D.A. Davidson, who also wrote in a note last month that Dropbox "overstates" its free cash flow balance, said it's in the company's best interest to inflate its free cash flow numbers as the current market looks for a combination of healthy free cash flow margins and strong revenue growth when going public.

"Combining high growth with healthy free cash flow margins is what Dropbox is aiming for, and essentially trying to get investors sold on," Jaluria said.

Dropbox at least seems to acknowledge this discrepancy. In a public filing last month, Dropbox pointed out "limitations" to its free cash flow metric because of this reason, saying it may not be as useful for "comparative" measures: