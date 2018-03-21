Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg plans to make a statement on the data breach fiasco in the next 24 hours, Axios reported Wednesday.



The news site said that Zuckerberg's remarks would aim to rebuild trust and that he wanted to say something meaningful rather than pushing out a comment quickly.

The Facebook CEO has been speaking to engineers about how to make its website more secure, and make people feel their data is safe, Axios said.

Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica. The full explanation of the story can be read here.

Shares of the social networking company have taking a hammering this week.

