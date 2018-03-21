Mark Zuckerberg has been talking about privacy for 15 years — here's almost everything he's said

The Crunchies award speech (January 2010)

Zuckerberg responded to a question about "pushing the envelope" on privacy during an award speech in 2010:

"It's interesting looking back, right? When we got started — just a night in my dorm room at Harvard — the question a lot of people asked is, 'Why would I want any information on the internet at all? Like, why would I want to have a website?' And then, in the last five or six years, blogging has taken off in a huge way, and all these different services that have people sharing more information. And people have really gotten comfortable not only sharing more information — and different kinds — but more openly with more people. And that social norm is just something that's evolved over time. And we view it as our role in the system to constantly be innovating and updating what our system is, to reflect what the current social norms are. A lot of companies would be trapped by the conventions, and their legacy of the systems that they've built. Doing a privacy change for 350 million users is really it's not about the type of thing that a lot of companies would do. But I think we view that is a really important thing to always kind of keep a beginner's mind and think, 'What would we do if we were starting about the company now, and the site now? ' We decided that these would be the social norms now and we just went for it."