For investment opportunities in Australia, look beyond banks: Credit Suisse

Australia may be a low-growth market, but there are still opportunities for international investors, according to Credit Suisse.

Among the most interesting of those are mining companies, firms involved in building local infrastructure and the tourism sector, said Hasan Tevfik, Australia equity strategist at Credit Suisse.

According to Tevfik, Australia is regarded as a slowly growing equity market largely due to its banks, which are currently going through a period of consolidation and low loan growth. But outside of that sector, growth opportunities remain, he told CNBC at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.

One of those areas was in the mining sector, which Tevfik said was "probably the highest-quality area" in the Australian market. Mining companies are "exceptionally" well-managed and have balance sheets verging on net cash, Tevfik said, adding that the reason for that was due to China's relatively strong growth rate.

China is Australia's largest export destination, with close to 30 percent of Australian exports sold to China in financial year 2017, according to data from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.