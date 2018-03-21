Fourth Nor'easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard

Millions of commuters along the East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts on Wednesday as the fourth major snow storm this month strikes the region, closing schools, grounding flights and halting buses and trains.

The nor'easter storm is on track to dump up to a foot of snow and bring gusts of up to 50 miles per hour to major cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Boston on Wednesday and into Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

"Significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible," the service said in an advisory for New Jersey.

More than 3,300 flights had already been canceled at the three major airports that serve New York. Airlines said they were waiving fees to change flights to and from the East Coast. Carriers including American, Delta, United and JetBlue said travelers scheduled to fly on Tuesday or Wednesday from a dozen airports along the East Coast can change travel dates to as late as March 25 without paying a date-change fee.

The storm forced schools across the region including those in Philadelphia and New York, the largest school district in the United States, to cancel classes on Wednesday.

"For everyone's safety, because it could be such a big storm ... we want to be ahead of it," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

The White House cancelled all public events for Wednesday. The Office of Personnel Management announced early Wednesday morning that all federal offices in the Washington metro area are closed for the day.

Both Greyhound bus service and Amtrak passenger train service suspended or abbreviated routes for the day. Throughout the East Coast, local bus and train services that millions of people rely on to commute to and from work and school also canceled service on Wednesday.

Widespread power outages were also expected on Wednesday as heavy snow and ice along winds may topple trees and power lines, the service said.

The latest storm comes after storms on Mar. 2, 7 and 12 left at least nine people dead across the region and more than 2 million homes and businesses without power.

– Reuters contributed to this report.