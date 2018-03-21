Why voice assistants have got to be like the ‘best dinner party guest ever’

If you don't have a strategy for how your brand works on Google's Assistant or Amazon's Alexa, you'll likely need one by 2020.

According to Accenture's digital consumer survey 2018, a third of people online in China, India, the U.S., Brazil and Mexico plan to buy a standalone voice assistant by the end of the year.

And for Lego's Head of Emerging Platforms and Partnerships James Poulter, this means marketers need to be ready — and that may include long-form audio, such as a podcast.

"I'm a pretty big believer that by 2020, most major consumer and probably most business-to-business brands will need some kind of audio strategy or voice strategy in place. Mainly because it's becoming the primary access point for people in the home around content," Poulter said, speaking on a panel at the Advertising Week Europe conference in London this week.