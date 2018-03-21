Your first step into the new world of cryptocurrencies is often through an exchange, a marketplace in which buyers and sellers interact. In theory, that's not all that different from a stock exchange.

The reality can sometimes be quite different.

To get started, investors sign up with an online exchange using their bank account, credit card or digital currency.

Yet instead of relying on a third party like a broker to execute a transaction as you typically do with a stock, bond or ETF, cryptocurrencies trade on decentralized platforms with no middle man.