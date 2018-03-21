International professional services firms and banks dominate the list of the best companies to work for in Australia in 2018, according to LinkedIn's latest ranking.

But beyond the cache of big names and strong salaries, the research points to the growing emphasis top employers are putting on perks and workplace culture.

"Companies on this year's 'Top Companies' list recognize that they have a responsibility when it comes to promoting and protecting the health and well-being of their workforce," said Jason Laufer, Asia Pacific Senior Director of Talent and Learning Solutions at LinkedIn.

"Employees at these 'Top Companies' are accessing all sorts of valuable perks that have a genuine impact on their happiness," he added.

The "Top Companies" list is based on feedback from LinkedIn's more than 9 million users in Australia. The study looks at four main pillars: interest in the company; engagement with employees; job demand; and employee retention.

It forms part of a LinkedIn's wider annual analysis of its 546 million users, which it has used to determine the top companies to work for across the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, India and Brazil.

LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft were excluded from the research for fairness.

Here are the top 10 companies to work for in Australia: