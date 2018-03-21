    ×

    Trading Nation

    Watch out for this key relationship in the bond market as the Fed makes its move Wednesday

    Trading Nation: Rates on the rise
    Trading Nation: Rates on the rise   

    As the Federal Reserve tinkers with monetary policy, the bond market is on the move. One market watcher says the next move on rates could indicate whether we're in for a market slowdown or worse.

    "The interesting point here is that the [2/10-year Treasury note] spread is compressing," Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "That's troubling because that means the market is basically suggesting there's going to be a slowdown at best and perhaps a recession at worst."

    The 2/10-year spread was at 54 basis points as of Tuesday afternoon. The spread has been in a steady decline since March 9 after hitting the highest point of the year at 78 basis points on Feb. 9. The yield spread is calculated by measuring the yield on the 2-year Treasury bond against the 10-year note.

    "Until that spread widens I'd be very careful about going long equities," said Schlossberg.

    To Schlossberg, these moves on the bond market reflect investors' cautiousness. Secular forces such as rate hikes from the Fed, the central bank's winding down of its balance sheet, and more borrowing from the U.S. government are having an impact on the yield curve, he told CNBC.

    The yield curve, another measure of the relationship between short- and long-term bonds, is beginning to flatten. That means that shorter-term bonds such as the 2-year are showing more equal yields to bonds such as the 10-year. A flatter yield curve typically reflects that investors are less confident in the economic outlook and, therefore, have a lower risk appetite.

    Matt Maley, equity strategist at MillerTabak, is keeping an eye on the bond market's changing trends over the longer run.

    "We're in the middle of a process here where the long-term trend in rates is going from down to up," Maley told "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "This has been going on for 18 months now."

    The trend of a rising yield signals a break in the decades-long bond bull market. As Maley notes, the downward trendline in yields was broken in late 2016. Bond yields have mostly held above that sloping trend line since then.

    "That was the first indication that the trend was changing," said Maley. "The next spike we had just recently, that's taken it above the longer-term trend line going back multiple decades, and that's another indication that it's changing."

    Maley says the 3 percent yield threshhold for bonds is critical for the Treasurys market. That marks a key resistance level for the 10-year. If bonds move above it, it would mean a new "higher-high" for the 10-year and confirmation longer-term trends in interest rates were shifting, he told CNBC.

    The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has not reached above 3 percent in more than four years. Yields hit a year-to-date high of 2.95 percent on Feb. 21, a high not seen since January 2014.

    The 10-year yield hit a session top of nearly 2.9 percent on Tuesday, its highest level in more than a week. The 2-year yield moved to a high of 2.332 percent the same day, a level not seen since September 2008.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...