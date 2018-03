The Hollywood Hills home reflects Kravitz's rock and roll background and comes almost fully furnished, so interested parties can keep the home's exquisite layout as-is. That includes a $50,000 custom-built handmade couch designed by Kravitz himself.

You're bound to feel like royalty here. "You're in god mode when you're on this property," Branden Williams, co-developer of the property and agent at real estate firm Williams & Williams, tells CNBC.

A piece of solid bronze artwork worth $1.4 million sits in the "gentlemen's lounge" next to a leather chair and stuffed peacock. "This is the room where you come to hang out, pour yourself a whisky-scotch and play a little chess," Williams says.