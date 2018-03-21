Salesforce's pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies

Salesforce's $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft was the most expensive cloud software deal in history, according to some analysts, and could raise the price for future transactions.

According to a report on Wednesday from analysts at JMP Securities, the purchase price implies an enterprise value to revenue multiple of 15.8 for 2018 and 11.9 for 2019. That tops a multiple of 9.1 that SAP paid for Concur in 2014 and is more than twice the median multiple for cloud software companies of 5.3 dating back to at least 2012.

MuleSoft sells software that makes it easier for companies to share data on many different systems, including those that operate in on-premises data centers. Analysts at Raymond James described the price tag as "lofty" and said it was "staggering" that Salesforce was paying 16 times MuleSoft's expected 2018 revenue.

With such a high multiple, the MuleSoft deal could serve as a wake-up call for big companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP as they scope out software developers as potential targets.

"Valuations have significantly increased this year," Alex Zukin, an analyst at Piper Jaffray, wrote in a note following Tuesday's announcement.