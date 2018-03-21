Southwest shares tumble after airline warns of persistently low fares

Travelers might cheer but investors are fretting over Southwest Airlines' warning that it's struggling with persistently low airfares.

The no-frills carrier said Wednesday that it expects revenue for each seat it flies a mile, a key industry gauge of how much airlines can charge for a seat, to be flat compared with the first three months of 2017. The airline had previously expected a revenue increase of 1 to 2 percent.

Shares were down more than 4 percent early in the trading session.

Revenue trends outside of peak demand periods, like holidays, "have been below the company's previous expectations primarily due to the competitive fare environment that continues to pressure passenger revenue yields," Southwest said in a filing.

It also blamed a "sub-optimal" first quarter flight schedule on the retirement of its Boeing 737-300 fleet, which it is replacing with Boeing's new 737 MAX line, a more fuel efficient model.

Southwest said it still expects to grow revenue per seat mile in 2018.

Fare wars are core concern of airline investors, who worry that despite strong travel demand, airlines will have to continually lower prices in order to compete.