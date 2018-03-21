These 12 Fortune 500 companies don't have a single female board member

CNBC sought comment from each of these companies, but as of publication, none had responded.

On Wednesday, the New York State Common Retirement Fund announced that it would plan to vote against all board directors standing for re-election at companies that have no women on their boards. In situations where a company has only one woman on the board, the state pension fund plans to vote against members of the governance committee.

"It is unconscionable that hundreds of publicly-held U.S. companies have no women directors," New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in the statement today. "We're putting all-male boardrooms on notice — diversify your boards to improve your performance."