These 12 Fortune 500 companies don't have a single female board member

Large investors are demanding more diversity in the boardroom, and most companies are heeding those calls. But a dozen of the largest companies in the U.S. have yet to add a single female director.
An analysis by executive compensation research firm Equilar and CNBC of companies on the Fortune 500 found that 12 companies have no women directors. The list, below, includes companies ranging from Icahn Enterprises, the holding company run by billionaire Carl Icahn, to Energy Transfer Equity, an oil and natural gas pipeline company.