Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence Wednesday on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal that's plagued the social media giant in recent days and slashed stock value.

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg said in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

Zuckerberg said Facebook would notify users whose data was included in the set allegedly received by Cambridge Analytica and would also:

* Investigate all apps with access to Facebook data, and demand audits of any app with "suspicious activity"

* Restrict developers' data access even further to prevent other kinds of abuse

* Launch a tool at the top of the News Feed that will show users which apps have access to their data and allow them to revoke those apps' permissions

Zuckerberg will also appear on CNN at 9 pm ET to address the matter.

The founder and CEO had reportedly planned to wait until after the company's audit of the alleged mishandling of data before making any sort of comment. But Facebook's audit hit a roadblock earlier this week when UK lawmakers launched their own probe and instructed Facebook to back down.

His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook's highest executive on the company's latest privacy scandal.

Facebook said Friday it was banning research firm Cambridge Analytica from the social media platform in light of reports that Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users.

Here's Zuckerberg's full statement: