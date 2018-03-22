    ×

    Grads of this college nab a starting salary of $80,000 — plus more best-value schools

    • At Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, tuition is around $12,000, while its grads earn an average starting salary of more than $65,000.
    • Meanwhile, Stanford's tuition is more than $46,000, but average scholarships and grants cover that bill.
    • A new report determines the best-value colleges.
    Harvey Tsoi | Getty Images

    Usually an item's price tag offers a pretty clear picture of what you'll pay and what you'll get.

    With college, it's more complicated. The cost to attend only tells part of the story. Prospective students need to take into consideration other financial figures.

    A new report by financial technology company SmartAsset determined which colleges offer the "best value," by doing just that: Analyzing factors like grads' average starting salary as well as the average total grants and scholarships awarded.

    "People see the sticker price and that's automatically what they're comparing," said AJ Smith, vice president of financial education at SmartAsset. "If you're turned off by that number and you cross it off the list, you might be missing out on a great opportunity."

    Here are the schools that are the best deals, according to the report.

    1)  Massachusetts Institute of Technology

    Students walk on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
    Yiming Chen | Getty Images
    Students walk on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

    College tuition: $46,704
    Student living costs: $16,546
    Average scholarships and grants: $41,674
    Average starting salary for grads: $81,500

    2)  California Institute of Technology

    California Institute of Technology
    Danita Delimont | Getty Images
    California Institute of Technology

    College tuition: $45,390
    Student living costs: $18,081
    Average scholarships and grants: $36,632
    Average starting salary for grads: $78,800

    3) Stanford University

    Stanford University
    Al Seib | Getty Images
    Stanford University

    College tuition: $46,320
    Student living costs: $18,157
    Average scholarships and grants: $47,782
    Average starting salary for grads: $73,300

    4) Harvey Mudd College

    Students and others gather at Beckman Hall on the grounds of the Harvey Mudd College Campus in Pomona.
    Ted Soqui | Corbis | Getty Images
    Students and others gather at Beckman Hall on the grounds of the Harvey Mudd College Campus in Pomona.

    College tuition: $50,649
    Student living costs: $18,706
    Average scholarships and grants: $33,895
    Average starting salary for grads: $81,000

    5) Princeton University 

    Students walking to classes at Princeton University, Princeton, NJ
    Barry Winiker | Getty Images
    Students walking to classes at Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

    College tuition: $43,450
    Student living costs: $17,710
    Average scholarships and grants: $44,128
    Average starting salary for grads: $69,800

    6) Harvard University

    Harvard University
    janniswerner | Getty Images
    Harvard University

    College tuition: $45,278
    Student living costs: $19,122
    Average scholarships and grants: $48,195
    Average starting salary for grads: $69,200

    7) Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus

    The Georgia Institute of Technology campus in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Philip Mccollum | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    The Georgia Institute of Technology campus in Atlanta, Georgia.

    College tuition: $12,204
    Student living costs: $13,576
    Average scholarships and grants: $12,274
    Average starting salary for grads: $68,100

    8) SUNY Maritime College

    The north gate of SUNY Maritime College is shown in the Bronx, New York.
    Jim Henderson | Wikimedia Commons
    The north gate of SUNY Maritime College is shown in the Bronx, New York.

    College tuition: $7,809
    Student living costs: $16,516
    Average scholarships and grants: $7,547
    Average starting salary for grads: $71,600

    9) Yale University 

    Yale University campus, New Haven, CT
    Craig Warga | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Yale University campus, New Haven, CT

    College tuition: $47,600
    Student living costs: $18,845
    Average scholarships and grants: $48,126
    Average starting salary for grads: $66,800

    10) University of Pennsylvania

    University of Pennsylvania
    pkujiahe | Getty Images
    University of Pennsylvania

    College tuition: $49,536
    Student living costs: $17,264
    Average scholarships and grants: $43,856
    Average starting salary for grads: $68,100

