Usually an item's price tag offers a pretty clear picture of what you'll pay and what you'll get.

With college, it's more complicated. The cost to attend only tells part of the story. Prospective students need to take into consideration other financial figures.

A new report by financial technology company SmartAsset determined which colleges offer the "best value," by doing just that: Analyzing factors like grads' average starting salary as well as the average total grants and scholarships awarded.

"People see the sticker price and that's automatically what they're comparing," said AJ Smith, vice president of financial education at SmartAsset. "If you're turned off by that number and you cross it off the list, you might be missing out on a great opportunity."

Here are the schools that are the best deals, according to the report.