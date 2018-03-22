Anthony Bourdain says this is what to splurge on when you travel

Travel expert and "Parts Unknown" host Anthony Bourdain scowls at those who overpay for food or drinks while traveling. But he's in favor of putting a good amount of your budget into where you stay, he tells Money during a recent interview.

When he goes abroad, he looks for neighborhoods that are "in the center of things" so that he can explore his surroundings without planning ahead.

"I want to find a hotel in a neighborhood that has charm and character — the sort of place where I can walk to a café, sit down and feel the place," he says. "One with a unique look — old colonial hotels are a favorite."

Bourdain says that his hotel is always the first thing he books. Choosing a place in the middle of the hustle and bustle of a city gives him a front-row seat to everything happening there and allows him to stumble upon local favorites.