Asian stocks poised to slump on trade jitters

Asian markets looked set to slump on Friday, tracking sharp falls in U.S. and European stocks, which took a hit on fears of a potential trade war.

U.S. stocks tumbled after President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that would implement tariffs on up to $60 billion in imports from China. The tariffs largely focus on technology sector goods and were intended to penalize China for, according to the Trump administration, stealing intellectual property.

Trump had signed off on tariffs on steel and aluminum imports earlier this month, although several countries were exempt. Markets are worried that subsequent retaliatory actions from U.S. trading partners could result in a trade war.

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 2.93 percent, or 724.42 points, to close at 23,957.89, the S&P 500 dropped 2.52 percent to end at 2,643.69 and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.43 percent to close at 7,166.68.

European markets also slid in the last session on trade jitters, with the pan-European STOXX falling 1.55 percent and the FTSE 100 declining 1.23 percent.