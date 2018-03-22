AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model

AT&T argues it can better compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube by offering a lower priced digital, nationwide bundle of TV programming. Right now, it's got a $35-per-month product called DirecTV Now. AT&T says acquiring Time Warner will allow it to create "new video products better suited to mobile viewing," according to a March 9 court filing.

AT&T write that it "has been unable to obtain sufficient distribution rights from unaffiliated programmers to achieve its vision for the next wave of products and packages, including lower-cost, ad-supported services."

It adds "the merger will solve that problem."

While futuristic packages of video content sounds nice, AT&T hasn't explained exactly what it has in mind. But there's another reason AT&T wants Time Warner -- and it's the very reason the government sued to block the deal in the first place.

Owning Time Warner gives AT&T a hedge in case customers continue to flee DirecTV and U-Verse for other packages of video programming. If competing services, such as YouTube TV, want Time Warner programming, they will have to pay for it. Buying Time Warner gives AT&T some piece of the pie, even if DirecTV flounders.

And, to be clear, it is already floundering. Revenue and EBITDA have both fallen in the past year as customers drop the satellite TV service for alternatives.

"It's not crazy to think that $67 billion acquisition looks more like a $25 billion acquisition soon," said Moffett.

Growth at Time-Warner's HBO, on the other hand, continues to soar.

If courts decide that AT&T can't own Time Warner, it will be because AT&T could threaten to keep Time Warner content exclusive to DirecTV and not sell it to other distributors. This could lead to two results:

* AT&T could sell Time Warner content to competing distributors for higher prices, thus leading to rising TV bills, or

* AT&T could hold the content hostage and reap the rewards when customers cancel their current cable operator and switch to DirecTV.

"The judge will be looking at whether the combination of assets between AT&T and Time Warner will undermine competition by making content unavailable or more expensive to other companies that need it," said Logan Breed, an antitrust lawyer at Hogan Lovells. "This is the first case in 40 years that will really probe vertical integration."