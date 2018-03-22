Sterling jumps after two Bank of England members call for an immediate rate hike

The Bank of England (BOE) kept its main interest rate unchanged Thursday but two policymakers unexpectedly voted in favor of an immediate rate hike, boosting the prospect of rising borrowing costs in May.
In the second Monetary Policy Committee review of the year, the U.K.'s central bank held rates at their current 0.5 percent level amid lower-than-expected inflation figures and modest improvements to wage increases.
However, policymakers Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders said economic conditions were such that now should be the time for rates to increase for only the second time since the financial crisis a decade ago.
Sterling surged to a fresh seven-week high against the dollar shortly after midday, hitting $1.4220 after the members surprised investors in calling for a rate increase.
Ahead of the BOE's decision, economic data showed inflation easing but still staying above the 2 percent target at an annual rate of 2.7 percent, while wage increases were seen only hesitantly rising.