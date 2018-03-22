    ×

    Sterling jumps after two Bank of England members call for an immediate rate hike

    Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain June 28, 2016.
    Paul Hackett | Getty Images
    The Bank of England (BOE) kept its main interest rate unchanged Thursday but two policymakers unexpectedly voted in favor of an immediate rate hike, boosting the prospect of rising borrowing costs in May.

    In the second Monetary Policy Committee review of the year, the U.K.'s central bank held rates at their current 0.5 percent level amid lower-than-expected inflation figures and modest improvements to wage increases.

    However, policymakers Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders said economic conditions were such that now should be the time for rates to increase for only the second time since the financial crisis a decade ago.

    Sterling surged to a fresh seven-week high against the dollar shortly after midday, hitting $1.4220 after the members surprised investors in calling for a rate increase.

    Ahead of the BOE's decision, economic data showed inflation easing but still staying above the 2 percent target at an annual rate of 2.7 percent, while wage increases were seen only hesitantly rising.

    Brexit negotiations

    BOE Governor Mark Carney had startled markets in February by indicating monetary policy would need to be tightened "somewhat earlier" and "by a somewhat greater extent" than the roughly two-and-a-half hikes over three years that were already priced into the market.

    Threadneedle Street is still thought to want to raise interest rates over the coming months — and could do so as soon as May.

    The BOE made its first interest rate hike in a decade late last year in a bid to contain inflation, but has since signaled "very gradual" further increases over the next three years which would most likely be tied to progress over Brexit negotiations.

    Despite seeing the best signs of a recovery since the June 2016 Brexit vote, Britain's economic growth still lags behind that of its main trading partners amid a broadly-based global upswing. Fears remain that domestic politics and uncertainty over Brexit outcomes could still impede a re-joining of this faster global growth.

    — CNBC's Natasha Turak contributed to this report.