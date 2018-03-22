Sterling jumps after two Bank of England members call for an immediate rate hike

BOE Governor Mark Carney had startled markets in February by indicating monetary policy would need to be tightened "somewhat earlier" and "by a somewhat greater extent" than the roughly two-and-a-half hikes over three years that were already priced into the market.

Threadneedle Street is still thought to want to raise interest rates over the coming months — and could do so as soon as May.

The BOE made its first interest rate hike in a decade late last year in a bid to contain inflation, but has since signaled "very gradual" further increases over the next three years which would most likely be tied to progress over Brexit negotiations.

Despite seeing the best signs of a recovery since the June 2016 Brexit vote, Britain's economic growth still lags behind that of its main trading partners amid a broadly-based global upswing. Fears remain that domestic politics and uncertainty over Brexit outcomes could still impede a re-joining of this faster global growth.

— CNBC's Natasha Turak contributed to this report.