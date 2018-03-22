China responds to Trump tariffs with proposed list of 128 US products to target

Beijing will take measures against the U.S. goods in two stages if it cannot reach an agreement with Washington, the ministry stated.

Recent U.S. trade actions severely damage the multilateral trading system and disturb the international trading order, it continued. The ministry also urged the U.S. to resolve its issues with Beijing to avoid harming the bilateral relationship.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration could take legal action under World Trade Organization rules, the statement said.

Trump signed an executive memorandum on Thursday that is set to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports. "This is the first of many" trade actions, the president said. The new measures will primarily target certain products in the technology sector where Beijing holds an advantage over Washington.

That followed Trump's executive order earlier this month that imposed broad duties on foreign aluminum and steel imports — an action that many believe could trigger a global trade war.

Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.