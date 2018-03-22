Commerce secretary: We expect some retaliation from new China tariffs but it won't be the ‘end of the earth’

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Thursday he doesn't think there will be a trade war with China resulting from President Donald Trump 's latest tariffs.

Ross spoke shortly after the president slapped China with about $60 billion in retaliatory tariffs on Chinese imports.

"There will be some ultimate retaliation [from the Chinese] but I don't think it's going to be the end of the earth," he said on "Power Lunch."

Ross called the $60 billion figure a "tiny fraction" of both the U.S. economy and China's economy.

"It's not as though we're blowing them up," he said.

The measures are meant to penalize China for trade practices that the Trump administration says involve stealing the intellectual property of American companies.

"This is the first of many" trade actions, Trump said, as he signed the executive memo.

Ross said this will not mean the end of global trade, but instead end up being a negotiation.

"There may be some firing shots over the bough and things like that but I believe at the end of the day this will end up in a negotiated settlement."