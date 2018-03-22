Congress rushes to pass a $1.3 trillion spending bill before the government shuts down again

Democrats touted policy victories of their own in the plan, despite concessions they made to the GOP.
"Every bill takes compromise, and there was plenty here, but at the end of the day we Democrats feel very good because so many of our priorities for the middle class were included," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "From opioid funding to rural broadband, and from student loans to child care, this bill puts workers and families first."
The bill faces opposition from the conservative wing of the Republican Party, whose lawmakers object to the spending increases. The hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus plans to vote against the legislation.
"This may be the worst bill I have ever seen in my time in Congress," caucus member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox on Thursday morning.
Still, support from most of Republicans and Democrats could overcome the conservative opposition.
Last month, Congress reached a deal to bust through budget caps and increase military and domestic spending by $300 billion over two years. The legislation this week would actually allocate the money to specific programs and agencies.
Disagreements over issues such as immigration, health care and infrastructure slowed the funding talks and left lawmakers scrambling to beat the Friday deadline.
Here are some of the bill's notable provisions:
- It would boost Department of Defense funding by nearly $80 billion, the largest increase in 15 years, according to lawmakers. That includes a 2.4 percent pay increase for the military.
- It would put $1.57 billion in new funding toward fencing along the border with Mexico and border security technology such as aircraft and sensors. Trump had sought billions more in funding for a physical barrier on the border after he promised to build a wall as a candidate. He proposed the border money in exchange for legal protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants, but Democrats did not budge.
- The legislation would allocate billions in new funding toward opioid abuse treatment, prevention and research. Overall, it would put $4 billion toward those efforts.
- The bill would put more than $10 billion more toward infrastructure projects to improve highways, airports, railroads and bridges. It will also put money toward high-speed broadband development. It would not directly fund a rail tunnel from New Jersey to New York that Trump opposed. But the project would be eligible for funding from programs that are getting a boost in the bill.
- It would include a provision to strengthen the gun sale background check system, by pushing agencies to better follow existing procedures for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. The so-called Fix NICS bill had bipartisan support.
- The proposal would put more than $2 billion in new money toward mental health and school safety programs.
- The legislation would adjust an issue from the GOP tax bill passed in December that helped agricultural cooperatives relative to corporate competitors. In return, Democrats secured an expansion of the low-income housing tax credit.
- The bill would not include measures to shore up Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplaces, as some Republicans and Democrats hoped. It also would not pull funding for so-called sanctuary cities or Planned Parenthood, as some conservatives had hoped.