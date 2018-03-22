Congress rushes to pass a $1.3 trillion spending bill before the government shuts down again

Facing another possible government shutdown, Congress rushed on Thursday to vote on a massive $1.3 trillion spending bill only hours after its release.

Congressional leaders unveiled the more than 2,200-page proposal Wednesday night after striking agreement on some major points of contention. Lawmakers will have to pass the legislation by the midnight Friday deadline or see government funding lapse for the third time this year.

The Republican-controlled House aims to approve the bill as early as Thursday. The vote is expected at roughly between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. ET, according to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise's office.

If the House passes the measure, the Senate will still have a tight window to pass the legislation before the deadline, with possible snags looming.

The proposal would boost funding for the military and border security technology, two major Republican priorities. It would also increase funds to fight the opioid epidemic and improve U.S. infrastructure. Other provisions include measures meant to strengthen gun sale background checks and school safety.