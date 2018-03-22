Cramer Remix: Why you should buy high-growth stocks during the sell-off 1 Hour Ago | 01:00

On the worst day for markets since Feb. 8, CNBC's Jim Cramer took callers' questions in a sell-off strategy session to help them navigate the madness.

"This is a sell-off based on a slowdown, slowdown from technology, slowdown from a belief that tariffs are going to hurt the economy," the "Mad Money" host explained on Thursday.

"What you do when you have a slowdown is you go for the highest-growth stocks, so when things settle down, it's going to be the FANG names that are going to start doing better fast," he recommended.

Cramer also suggested that investors wait to hear more details about President Donald Trump's announced tariffs before buying.

"When we do, … we'll be able to take advantage of it and buy the stocks that have come down too much," Cramer said.