Chinese consumers are increasingly preferring to buy domestic: Credit Suisse

Chinese consumers, especially the younger ones, increasingly favor local brands, a Credit Suisse survey has found.
The bank, which released the Emerging Consumer Survey report Wednesday, found 19 percent of Chinese consumers surveyed saying local sportswear brands are worth paying for. That's an improvement from the 15 percent who said the same in 2010.
The study also found an overwhelming 87.4 percent of Chinese consumers preferring local home appliance brands the most. That's especially the case among consumers aged 18 to 29, with 90.7 percent of that group saying they like local brands most.