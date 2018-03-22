Chinese consumers are increasingly preferring to buy domestic: Credit Suisse

The survey interviewed 14,000 consumers face-to-face in eight emerging economies: Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and Turkey.

"Like it or not, China is becoming a major power globally and that makes the younger generation more proud about Chinese brands," said Charlie Chen, head of China consumer research at Credit Suisse.

Chen, speaking to reporters on the sideline of the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference, added that the trend may not hold for all consumer products. Infant formula milk and cars, for example, are areas where international brands are winning over local ones, according to Chen.

But the rise of local Chinese consumer brands has had a role in the country's "economic rebalancing" efforts to rely more on consumption spending for growth. In 2017, consumption accounted for 58.8 percent of China's economic growth, Reuters reported, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Many economists have said that's a trend that is likely to continue as the Asian economic giant moves away from its reliance on debt and capital to grow the economy.