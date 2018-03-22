Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: 'It's not a question of if regulation, it's a question of what type'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg apologized for the Cambridge Analytica data scandal Thursday in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell" and said the social media giant is expecting greater regulation.

"Mark [Zuckerberg] has said, 'It's not a question of if regulation, it's a question of what type,'" Sandberg said.

Facebook is facing questions from lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic after research firm Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, was suspended from Facebook for allegedly misusing the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users.

"Cambridge Analytica never should have had this data," Sandberg said. "They told us they deleted it, but it is our mistake that we did not verify that."

The fallout this week has cost Facebook more than $50 billion in stock market value.

"That's not how we look at it we don't look at these trade-offs like, oh it's going to hurt our business in the long run and in the immediate term," Sandberg said. "People's trust is the most important thing we have and that is how we make those decisions."

Sandberg's comments come a day after founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence in a Facebook post and multiple interviews with the media.

Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees had been waiting for days to hear from Zuckerberg and Sandberg.

"Sometimes, and I would say certainly this past week, we speak too slowly," Sandberg said. "If I could live this past week again, I would have definitely had Mark and myself out speaking earlier, but we were trying to get to the bottom of this."

—CNBC's Julia Boorstin contributed to this report.