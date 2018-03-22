"We're not getting rid of our regular cheeseburger, because this is not going to be for everybody," Jay Satenspiel, the senior vice president of food service and hospitality for Comcast's Spectra, which manages the stadium, tells CNBC Make It.

"This is a healthy alternative in the ballpark," he says. It's aimed for "that person that lives a healthy lifestyle, the person that is involved in the carbon footprint that cattle and all sorts of feed do to the environment."

Indeed, raising beef produces five times more climate-warming emissions than pork or chicken, according to 2014 research. Still, beef is a favorite at games: For a sold-out event with 40,000 people in attendance, the stadium can sell 12,000 burgers in a night, Satenspiel says.

So when he first heard of the Impossible Burger, he wasn't sure it would compare.

"I was very skeptical," he says. "They cooked it for me, and I watched it cook, and I smelled it, and I watched it caramelize, and then I tasted it.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, this is insane.' You could not tell the difference," he laughs. "Especially if you put it on a bun with some lettuce and tomato."