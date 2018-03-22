As Major League Baseball teams get ready for opening day 2018 on March 29, the kitchen at one stadium in California is making preparations of its own.
The Oakland Alameda Coliseum, home of the Oakland A's, announced Wednesday it will be serving up a twist on a ballpark classic that may be surprising to fans: a cheeseburger that doesn't use a scrap of beef.
It's the Impossible Burger, a burger made from all plant-based ingredients like wheat, coconut oil, potatoes and soy leghemoglobin, combined to replicate the look and taste of beef — it even sears and is juicy like meat. The 300-employee Redwood City-based company behind the burger, Impossible Foods, has raised over $250 million in investment funding since its launch in 2011, with backing from investors like Bill Gates and Alphabet's GV (formerly Google Ventures).