These are the 10 most sought-after companies to work for in France, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn has released its annual list of the most coveted companies to work for, and in France, one sector seems to be a favorite among the labor force: luxury.

In LinkedIn's latest "Top Companies" list for the European country, the professional networking platform used data on the level of retention, job seeker reach, interest and engagement that each company has.

To compile the list, LinkedIn collected figures from its 546 million-plus users, of which more than 15 million came from France.

CNBC takes a look at the top 10 businesses to work for in France: