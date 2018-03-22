VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 10 most sought-after companies to work for in France, according to LinkedIn

encrier | iStock / Getty Images Plus | Getty Images

LinkedIn has released its annual list of the most coveted companies to work for, and in France, one sector seems to be a favorite among the labor force: luxury.

In LinkedIn's latest "Top Companies" list for the European country, the professional networking platform used data on the level of retention, job seeker reach, interest and engagement that each company has.

To compile the list, LinkedIn collected figures from its 546 million-plus users, of which more than 15 million came from France.

CNBC takes a look at the top 10 businesses to work for in France:

  • 1. LVMH

    France's LVMH has a portfolio featuring 70 of the world's most-celebrated luxury brands, including Givenchy, TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Glenmorangie and Marc Jacobs. With a retail network of over 4,370 stores worldwide, the conglomerate's offering spans from perfume and jewelry, to alcoholic spirits and high-end designer outfits.

    With a global headcount of 134,000 employees, the company seeks to recruit and develop "the most talented individuals," with the company stating that the diversity of its ecosystem "offers each person unparalleled career opportunities."

    People walking past Louis Vuitton store
    David Mareuil | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

  • 2. L'Oreal

    This beauty powerhouse showcases over 30 brands across 140 countries, including Lancôme, Garnier and Maybelline New York. So for such a wide portfolio, it's no surprise L'Oreal has an overall total of 82,600-plus employees.

    When it comes to company perks, L'Oreal offers childcare assistance, places to elevate wellbeing such as meditation rooms, salons and gyms — and even opportunities to fly home with your partner once a year, if you work outside your home country.

    A L'Oreal nail polish display sits inside a department store in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016.
    Marlene Awaad | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • 3. Chanel

    The luxury theme continues at number three with Chanel, a group that delivers high-end goods in the fashion, beauty and accessories space. From what began in the early 1900s, Chanel now has stores and offices across several continents, including South America and the Middle East.

    When it comes to employment, the luxury group encourages "a multi-experience journey," where workers are offered the chance to work in various environments with different teams. By doing this, Chanel hopes this offers employees a better understanding of the brand and their own motivations to work for them.

    Feng Li | Getty Images News | Getty Images

  • 4. Richemont

    Like LVMH, Switzerland's Richemont is home to a plethora of luxury brands including Cartier, Montblanc, and Chloe; with these luxury houses selling across various markets. Richemont describes its employees as "one of a kind": those who are inspired to take initiative and embrace the art of thinking and acting like entrepreneurs.

    As a group, Richemont is committed to being successful, but to do this, it believes in "intellectual challenges, work-life balance, personal development and diverse career opportunities." In fact, according to the group, over half of its jobs are filled through internal promotions, highlighting a commitment to retention.

    Shoppers line up to enter a Cartier store, a unit of Cie. Financiere Richemont SA, on Canton Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Hong Kong.
    Billy H.C. Kwok | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • 5. Bouygues

    Founded in 1952, the industrial group has more than 115,000 employees and operates in 90 countries. As a diversified company that works in the construction, telecoms and property space, in order to deliver to its customers, the company is dedicated to hiring, integrating, training and promoting the wellbeing of its employees, in addition to promoting its values of trust, fairness and respect.

    Joel Saget | AFP | Getty Images

  • 6. Hermes

    The luxury fashion manufacturer, known for the iconic, high-priced Birkin bag, offers customers a range of products, from perfume and watches, to leather and home furnishings. The French-based group hires people in 50 countries across the globe, describing each of its 12,000-plus employees as "artisans in their own way."

    Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • 7. BNP Paribas

    As one of the world's largest financial services companies, it should come as no surprise that BNP Paribas has over 192,000 employees in 74 countries. To promote retention, BNP Paribas offers training opportunities, with 145,000 employees having benefited from at least one of the educational programs on offer. The bank has also set up the BNP Paribas Foundation, which looks to promote and support cultural, environmental and social projects.

    ERIC PIERMONT | AFP | Getty Images

  • 8. Kering

    Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Yves Saint Laurent. All noteworthy luxury brands — and all of which belong to one owner: Kering. As a designer conglomerate that looks to empower imagination on multiple levels, Kering is committed to promoting diversity, gender equality, and sustainability in the workplace.

    In 2017, the company saw group revenues of close to 15.5 billion euros ($19.1 billion), and had more than 44,000 people employed globally.

    Pedestrians pass a display of Gucci products in a department store in Moscow.
    Andrey Rudakov | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • 9. Danone

    As a consumer business, Danone is dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as it can — including to those who work for them, where it looks to promote health and wellbeing.

    At Danone, employees are entitled to health advice, balanced meals, free yoghurts and access to onsite gyms. With some 100,000 people employed across various continents, Danone's culture focuses on four key values: humanism, openness, proximity and enthusiasm.

    Antoine Antoniol | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • 10. Total

    As one of the world's top energy operators, Total boasts a global headcount of 98,000 employees in over 130 countries. On the job front, the company states that it has 500 types of professions, including roles in logistics, geosciences, commerce and research & development.

    The company is also behind a number of initiatives, including promoting gender equality, integrating and supporting workers with disabilities, in addition to making the world a more sustainable place, such as responding to environmental obstacles and supporting marine biodiversity.

    Balint Porneczi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

