Manchester City owners say they’re looking for more soccer clubs to buy

The owners of Manchester City are on the lookout for more soccer clubs to buy.

City Football Group currently owns Manchester City, New York City and Melbourne City soccer clubs. It also operates more than 20 teams across those cities.

The organization is 87 percent owned by Abu Dhabi United Group, with the remaining minority stake provided by China Media Capital consortium.

Tom Glick, chief commercial officer of City Football Group, told CNBC on Thursday that his firm wants more clubs to add to its stable.

"I think it is very likely we will do some more. We are looking at a number of places across the globe," he said.