Matt Damon: A million people a year die 'completely needlessly' from lack of clean water

Matt Damon is best known as an actor and Academy Award-winning screenwriter. But he's also the co-founder of two nonprofits working to end the world's water crisis.
"You have a million people dying a year, just completely needlessly, because they lack access to clean water," says Damon, speaking to CNBC on Thursday, the 25th annual World Water Day, which serves to call attention to the problem.
And for many more, lack of access to clean water is life-altering.
"The potential it robs people of, right?" says Damon. "If you are a little girl who now can't go to school because you are in charge of water collection for your family, and you are spending your entire day scavenging for water, what kind of outcome can you expect for your life? Certainly you are not going to live up to your potential."
Indeed, 2.1 billion people lack access to safe, readily available water at home, according to a July 2017 report from the World Health Organization and UNICEF. That's roughly equivalent to three out of every 10 people, according to the report. Of those, 844 million people lack access to basic drinking water service. Further, 4.5 billion people around the world lack access to safely managed sanitation, according to the same report. That's roughly six in 10 people. A lack of access to clean water and sanitation is resulting in children dying from diarrhea and the transmission of diseases including cholera, dysentery, hepatitis A and typhoid.
Around the world, many people have to walk long distances to find a water source and others have to wait in long lines and pay large percentages of their income to secure any water at all, explain Damon and Gary White, who, along with Damon, co-founded the non-profit organization Water.org and the non-profit impact investment fund manager WaterEquity.