Nike shares pop on earnings beat, signs US sales slump is reversing

Nike on Thursday reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, fueled once again by international growth and momentum within China.

Its shares climbed more than 4 percent in after-hours trading following the announcement.

CEO Mark Parker also said he sees a steady sales slump in the U.S. reversing, as the company focuses on adding experiences to stores and scaling new products.

Nike's net loss for the third quarter ended Feb. 28 totaled $921 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with net income of $1.14 billion, or 68 cents a share, a year ago. The company reported a higher income tax expense from new U.S. tax laws, which reduced earnings per share by $1.25.

Excluding one-time items, Nike earned 68 cents a share, 15 cents above analyst forecasts, based on a Thomson Reuters survey.

Revenue for the period climbed roughly 7 percent overall to $8.98 billion, compared with expectations of $8.85 billion.

Sales in North America were down 6 percent, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent. Sales in Nike's division for Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 9 percent. Sales in Asia Pacific and Latin America rose 11 percent.

In recent quarters, Nike has struggled to gain a stronger footing in the U.S., where shoppers are increasingly flooded with options from rivals Adidas and Under Armour. Still, the company has seen success overseas, which continues to boost the business.

Part of Nike's strategy to win sales includes selling more directly to consumers (thereby improving gross margins), making bigger investments in women's footwear and apparel, piloting a test with Amazon to rid the market of counterfeit goods, and launching on digital styling service Stitch Fix.

Nike meanwhile has found itself caught in the middle of swelling complaints from female employees about its workplace culture, prompting multiple executive departures.

Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager of global categories for Nike, was recently ousted from the company. Part of Martin's job included overseeing Nike's women's business. His departure came just one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid discontent internally over poor conduct.

Earlier on Thursday, a source told CNBC that Bill Ackman's Pershing Square sold its stake in Nike, making around $100 million in profit from the investment. Pershing Square is believed to have started buying Nike shares in October. The stock has climbed about 3.5 percent so far this year.