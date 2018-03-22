Winter weddings can be a risky way to save 1 Hour Ago | 01:21

Cutting your wedding costs by avoiding "wedding season" may be easier said than done.

In a recent Student Loan Hero survey, 8 in 10 couples planning to get married in the next year said they would be willing to choose a "less-preferable wedding date" if it would save money. That includes looking at weekdays and off-season months.

No wonder: New data from planning site WeddingWire finds that the average wedding, including the engagement ring and honeymoon, cost $36,000 in 2017. The ceremony and reception alone were $27,000.

Although both figures are $1,000 less than in 2016, they still represent a chunk of money.

Yet there are still signs couples are overspending. WeddingWire also found that couples underestimated their budget by 42 percent, while Student Loan Hero notes that 74 percent plan to take on debt to cover their wedding bills.

Looking at wedding-date trends, it seems like there are clear peaks and valleys in popularity. (See graphic below.)