The Ferrari F2001 is a race car with an unique past. It belonged to Formula 1 racing legend Michael Schumacher. He drove it when he won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2001, one of the biggest motor sport events in the world.

In November, an anonymous bidder bought it for $7.5 million at Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction in Manhattan.

The Ferrari is featured on a new episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."