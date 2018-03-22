VISIT CNBC.COM

How do you stack up to the average income in your state?

Oahu, Hawaii
Getty Images
Oahu, Hawaii

Not all paychecks are created equal: A small paycheck can go a long way, or a large paycheck doesn't go nearly as far because of the costs of living in different places.

To give you a better gauge for how your income stacks up with the average income by state, including the District of Columbia, GOBankingRates looked at household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the median incomes of women and men using data from the American Association of University Women.

You can see how your income compares to the average household income by state:

Alabama

Average household income: $62,061

Only four states have a lower household income than Alabama, and only three states have a lower average individual income by state. Alabama has the 10th-largest gap between median male and female income.

Alaska

Average household income: $92,191

Alaska comes in sixth based on average household income per state, the same rank as its average hourly wage of $27.26. In Alaska, the median male income is just over $8,900 larger than the median female income.

Arizona

Average household income: $70,432

Arizona comes in at 31st place for highest average household income. Though median male income is 38th highest in the country, and median female income is 28th, the men's median is still over $8,400 higher than the women's median.

Arkansas

Average household income: $58,850

Arkansas has the third-lowest household average annual income by state, despite being home to Walmart's headquarters. Only Mississippi has a lower average hourly wage than Arkansas.

UC Berkely
Feargus Cooney | Getty Images
UC Berkely

California

Average household income: $91,149

Despite being one of the most expensive states to live in, California places eighth in the country with an average household income of over $91,000, and the income gap between men and women is relatively small. The state has the third-smallest difference between male and female median incomes at just under $6,000.

Colorado

Average household income: $84,384

Colorado comes in 12th in the country for average household income and 11th in average hourly wage at $25.34. The state has the eighth-smallest difference between median male and female incomes.

Connecticut

Average household income: $102,616

Connecticut has the highest average family income by state in the country — only the District of Columbia has a higher average household income. But the income isn't equally divided between men and women: The difference between male and female median incomes is the fifth largest in the country.

Delaware

Average household income: $80,432

Delaware comes in 16th based on average household income, but 22nd based on per capita personal income. Average hourly wages are right in line as 15th highest in the nation.

Washington DC
Salvatore Liguigli / Eyeem | Getty Images
Washington DC

District of Columbia

Average household income: $110,614

The District of Columbia takes the top spot with the highest household income and highest average per capita income by state. It also has the highest average hourly wage at almost $40 per hour.

Florida

Average household income: $69,936

Florida's average household income of almost $70,000 is middle of the pack, coming in at 32nd in the country. However, Florida's difference of under $5,500 between men's and women's median income is the smallest in the country.

Georgia

Average household income: $71,420

Georgia beats out its neighbor to the south, Florida, by less than $1,500 in average household income. It also has the 12th-smallest difference in men's and women's median incomes.

Honolulu, Hawaii
Naomi Hayes of Island Memories Photography | Getty Images
Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii

Average household income: $91,169

Hawaii has the seventh-highest average household income in the country at over $90,000 per year. However, you'll need it because Hawaii is another one of the most expensive states to live in.

Idaho

Average household income: $64,513

Idaho came in 44th for highest average household income, with average hourly wages of just over $20. The state has a gap of almost $11,000 between male and female median incomes.

Illinois

Average household income: $81,865

Illinois just cracks the top-15 states for average household income. But on average, you won't do as well as a woman in Illinois: The median female income is more than $11,000 less than the median male income.

Indianapolis, Indiana.
John J. Miller Photogrpahy | Moment | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indiana

Average household income: $66,480

Indiana squeezes in the top-40 states based on average income at 39th, and it ranks the same in average hourly wage. But a difference of almost $13,000 between men's median income and women's median income ranks seventh-highest in the country.

Iowa

Average household income: $70,708

Iowa has the 30th-highest average household income, despite only have the 38th-highest average hourly wage. But it has the 27th-highest per capita personal income.

Kansas

Average household income: $71,975

Kansas comes in right in the middle at 25th in average household income, despite the 37th-highest average hourly rate of $21.13. But the median male income is $10,800 higher than the median female income.

Kentucky

Average household income: $61,757

Only three states have lower average household incomes than Kentucky's $61,757. The average hourly wage barely cracks $20, making it 44th highest in the country.

Louisiana

Average household income: $65,229

Louisiana is a bit higher in the rankings than Kentucky at 43rd for average household income. Individuals do slightly better, with per capita personal income ranking 39th in the country. However, it's men who reap the benefits: The difference of over $15,000 between men's median income and women's median income is the largest in the country.

Maine

Average household income: $67,011

Maine's average income is the 38th highest in America. But Maine's gap between male and female median incomes is the fifth-smallest in the country at $7,650.

Rockville is a city located in the central region of Montgomery County, Maryland.
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
Rockville is a city located in the central region of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Maryland

Average household income: $100,071

Maryland is one of four states where the average household income exceeds $100,000. Despite women's median income being the third-highest in the country, the gap between men's and women's median incomes is still over $10,000.

Massachusetts

Average household income: $97,295

Massachusetts has the fifth-highest average household income in the country. However, that doesn't mean everyone is living large. Even with the state's high average household income, over three-fourths of Boston households can't afford to buy a home, a separate GOBankingRates study found.

Michigan

Average household income:$68,928

Michigan comes in at 33rd for average household income, but depending on where you live, that could go a long way. In addition, the average hourly wage of $22.76 ranks 23rd in the nation.

Minnesota

Average household income: $83,100

Minnesota comes in 14th in the country for not only average household income but also per capita personal income and average hourly wage. However, the difference between men's and women's median incomes is over $9,000.

Mississippi

Average household income: $56,358

Mississippi has the smallest average household income in the country, lowest per capita personal income, lowest average hourly wage and lowest median female income. Only two states have lower median male incomes than Mississippi.

Missouri

Average household income: $67,210

Missouri comes in 37th for average annual income and per capita personal income. The state's average hourly wage of $21.45 is the 31st highest in the country.

Butte, Montana
powerofforever | Getty Images
Butte, Montana

Montana

Average household income: $65,401

Montana's average household income comes in just outside the top 40, and the average hourly wage is less than $20. The gap of over $12,500 between men's and women's median incomes is the eighth-largest in the country.

Nebraska

Average household income: $71,166

Nebraska's average household income falls just outside the top half of states at 28th, though the per capita personal income does better at 20th. It's also middle of the pack in the gender gap, with the 23rd-largest difference.

Nevada

Average household income: $70,855

Nevada is right behind Nebraska in alphabetical order and average household income, just over $300 behind. But the gender gap is only $8,645 — the 13th smallest in the country.

New Hampshire

Average household income: $87,900

New Hampshire falls just outside the top 10 for average household income, and it comes in eighth for per capita personal income. The state has a difference of just over $9,000 for median income between men and women.

New Jersey

Average household income: $101,634

The Garden State has the third-highest average household income, but only the eighth-highest average hourly wage. In addition, a gap of over $11,700 exists between men's and women's median incomes.

New Mexico

Average household income: $63,057

New Mexico has the sixth-smallest average household income, but the fifth-smallest gap between men's and women's median incomes. However, the $21.23 average hourly wage ranks 34th in the nation.

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Opening Bell on February 6, 2018 in New York City
Getty Images
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Opening Bell on February 6, 2018 in New York City

New York

Average household income: $89,397

Though New York barely makes the top 10 for average household income, it takes home the bronze with an average hourly rate of $28.32. Plus, the difference between male and female median incomes of $5,766 is the second-smallest in the nation.

North Carolina

Average household income: $67,367

North Carolina comes in 36th for average annual income. Its hourly employees do slightly better, with the average hourly rate of $21.77 ranking 29th in the country.

North Dakota

Average household income: $78,828

North Dakota makes the top 20 in average household income, and it does even better for per capita personal income at 11th. At just under $13,400, the gender income gap is the fourth largest.

Ohio

Average household income: $68,341

The Buckeye State comes in 35th for average household income, despite having the 27th-highest hourly wage. At almost $11,500, Ohio has the 14th-largest gap between median male income and median female income.

Oklahoma

Average household income: $65,458

Oklahoma comes in 40th for average household income. However, a GOBankingRates study found that only about half of Oklahomans' paychecks were spent on living expenses, leaving more money for leisure activities.

Oregon

Average household income: $72,013

Oregon cracks the top half of states for average household income at 24th. It also has the 24th-largest gap between median male and female incomes.

Pennsylvania state capitol building
John Greim/LightRocket | Getty Images
Pennsylvania state capitol building

Pennsylvania

Average household income: $75,235

Pennsylvania comes in 21st for average household income and 22nd in average hourly wage. Women's median income is over $10,700 less than men's in the Keystone State.

Rhode Island

Average household income: $79,024

Rhode Island is 18th in both average household income and per capita personal income. The state does even better in average hourly wage, coming in at 12th in the country.

South Carolina

Average household income: $64,115

South Carolina comes in 45th in average household income, per capita personal income and average hourly wage. The average hourly wage is $19.97 — not even $20 per hour.

South Dakota

Average household income: $68,419

South Dakota ranks 34th for average household income. However, average hourly wages are the third lowest in the country at just $19.27.

Tennessee

Average household income: $65,368

Tennessee just makes the bottom 10 for average household income as well as average hourly wage. But it also has one of the 10 smallest gaps between median male and female incomes at $7,745.

Austin, Texas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Austin, Texas

Texas

Average household income: $77,585

Texas squeezes in the top 20 for average household income and also finishes 20th for highest average hourly wage. But the per capita personal income is only 26th highest in the country.

Utah

Average household income: $79,414

Utah has the 17th-highest average household income but the 42nd per capita personal income. Men consistently make more than women, with the median income difference of over $15,000 between males and females, ranking second highest in the country.

Vermont

Average household income: $73,016

Vermont finishes in the top half of states with the 23rd-highest average household income. The state has the fourth-smallest gender median income gap at just over $6,700.

Virginia

Average household income: $90,881

Virginia takes ninth for average household income and 10th for average hourly wage. The average hourly rate in the state is $25.53.

Washington

Average household income: $84,022

Washington households have the 13th-highest average income in the country. Hourly wages fare slightly better, with the average rate of $26.83 good for ninth best overall.

West Virginia

Average household income: $57,779

West Virginia's average household income is the smallest besides Mississippi. The average hourly rate of $19.35 ranks 48th, but the state has a $12,801 gap between median male and female incomes, the sixth-highest in the country.

Wisconsin

Average household income: $71,459

Wisconsin finishes right in the middle of the average household income rankings at 26th. However, it has a gap of almost $11,000 between men's and women's median incomes.

Wyoming

Average household income: $74,667

Wyoming has the 22nd-highest average household income and the 24th-highest hourly wage. However, it places 10th in highest per capita personal income.

See the Average Household Income by State

Identifying the average household income by state produces some interesting geographical trends. For example, the states with the lowest incomes tend to be in the Southern and Midwest regions while the highest incomes are located in the Northeast and the West.

However, there's also a correlation between the cost of living and incomes in every state. For example, Mississippi is the state with the lowest cost of living and the lowest average household income. Meanwhile, DC has the highest average household income and the No. 2 highest cost of living behind Hawaii. This makes sense — in order to afford their state's high cost of living, DC residents need higher incomes than other Americans to pay for expenses.

Methodology: GOBankingRates sourced all incomes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and the American Association of University Women.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.

