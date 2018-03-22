Inventor of the web to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: You can fix this

The Facebook data scandal is a "serious moment" for the future of the internet, but it can be improved, the inventor of the World Wide Web said Thursday.

Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to an incident in which an app developer harvested the profiles of over 50 million users and sent the data over to a company called Cambridge Analytica. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social networking giant, has since apologized and outlined how his company will boost measures to protect data.

Tim Berners-Lee, who created the World Wide Web, called the scandal a "serious moment" in the web's future but struck a positive note, in a tweet Thursday.

He empathized with Zuckerberg, and said that he was likely feeling "devastated." But there was a fix.

Berners-Lee called for tighter controls over data use by companies. He said that a person's data should be theirs alone "to control."

The computer scientist struck a positive tone and urged internet users to talk to government representatives and tell them that data matters.