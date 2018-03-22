China is taking a measured approach with its proposal to slap retaliatory tariffs on just $3 billion worth of U.S. goods, according to a former U.S. official.
Beijing on Friday said it had decided on a list of 128 U.S. products with an import value of only $3 billion as potential targets for retaliationin response to President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports.
U.S. goods exported to China in 2016 totaled $115.6 billion, according to official data. Given the size of the two countries' trade, China's limited focus on just $3 billion of U.S. imports is "very cautious," according to a former assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China Affairs.