"This tells me they are sending signals for a potential deal down the line."

"They want to show that they have taken note of U.S. actions and are going to be strongly resisting, but they don't want to be seen as escalating things further," said Timothy Stratford, who held the China post at the USTR from 2005 to 2010.

"The Chinese recognize that everyone has a lot to learn if the U.S. and China move into a trade war," said Stratford, who now is managing partner at law firm Covington & Burling's Beijing office.

Beijing claims to be a champion of global trade, though it limits foreign companies' access to its domestic market, forces foreign companies to take on Chinese partners if they want to operate within its borders, and requires foreign companies to hand over technological know-how in exchange for market access.