Trump attacks 'crazy Joe Biden' after the former VP said he would have 'beat the hell out of' Trump for disrespecting women

President Donald Trumpon Thursday lashed out at Joe Biden, after the former vice president said he would have "beat the hell out" Trump in high school for disrespecting women.

Trump hit back at "crazy Joe Biden" on Twitter, saying, "He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe!"

At an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami on Wednesday, Biden said he would have "beat the hell" out of Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.

"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden says. "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

Biden says any guy who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

The school's "It's on Us" rally sought to change on-campus culture surrounding sexual assault.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.