US Treasury yields lower ahead of data, Fed speeches; trade tensions in focus

In the previous session, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell the most in six months Thursday, as concerns over a potential global trade dispute prompted markets to sell-off around the globe.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that would inflict tariffs on Chinese imports — of up to $60 billion. The measures were designed to penalize the consumer nation, with the U.S. administration stating that China's trade practices had involved stealing U.S. companies' intellectual property.

Consequently, Beijing retaliated with its own set of levies.

China's commerce ministry posted a statement online Friday, proposing a list of 128 U.S. products that could be possible retaliation targets.

The goods concerned would have had an import value of $3 billion last year, with fresh fruit, wine, steel pipes, modified ethanol and ginseng, as mentioned examples — all would potentially have a levy of 15 percent, while a 25 percent tariff could be inflicted on U.S. pork and recycled aluminum goods.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on the U.S. administration after the White House announced that John Bolton would replace H.R. McMaster as Trump's national security advisor.

Data is expected to move some sentiment during the last trading day of the week. At 8:30 a.m. ET, durable goods are scheduled to be published, followed by new home sales at 10 a.m. ET.