Here's how Cambridge Analytica played a dominant role in Kenya's chaotic 2017 elections

The managing director of Cambridge Analytica, the data analysis firm at the center of a firestorm over its sway in multiple elections, was filmed describing its dominant role in Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's election campaigns in 2013 and 2017.

"We have rebranded the entire party twice, written their manifesto, done two rounds of 50,000 (participant) surveys," Mark Turnbull, MD of Cambridge Analytica Political Global, was covertly filmed saying by U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 in a report aired this week.

"Then we'd write all the speeches and we'd stage the whole thing — so just about every element of his campaign," Turnbull added.