China's tariffs won't hurt US tech giants because Beijing has blocked so many anyway

China's retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants, including Alphabet and Facebook, because such services have already been blocked by Beijing.



On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports. China then hit back with tariffs of its own on 128 U.S. products with an import value of $3 billion.

China's government hasn't specifically named the technology sector as one of its targets, but could potentially do so if the trade war was to escalate. Even if it did, analysts have said that the big technology giants in the U.S. would be insulated.

Facebook and Google, for example, are blocked in China by the government's internet censorship system, known as the Great Firewall.