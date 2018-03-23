Will China's tech dragons wake the hidden tigers of ASEAN? 5:27 AM ET Wed, 21 March 2018 | 02:29

Chinese companies are entering the e-commerce market in the Southeast Asian region in a big way, but the heavily fragmented region poses a challenge, said Credit Suisse's head of emerging Asia economics.

Companies like tech giant Alibaba and Internet company Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the region, Santitarn Sathirathai explained. Just this week, Alibaba announced an additional $2 billion investment in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada.

Speaking to CNBC at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, he said that the e-commerce market in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is set to take off.

"Now it will be interesting because the change is coming, the wave of investments at Alibaba, Tencent, is coming in a big way, could be the tech dragons waking up the hidden tigers. From here on it could reach a tipping point where you have an explosion in the e-commerce activities," Sathirathai said.