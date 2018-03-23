Congress tells Zuckerberg he's who they want to hear testify on Facebook's data leak

Congress on Friday formally asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about what happened with the Cambridge Analytica data scandal — and what Facebook is doing to protect user data and privacy.

In a letter from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent on Friday — which handles consumer protection, data security and internet issues — committee members discussed their plans to hold a hearing "in the near future" on how the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users was shared with Cambridge Analytica without their explicit consent. It is also looking into Facebook's policies to protect user data, especially when it comes to what app developers are allowed access to.

And the committee said Zuckerberg is the only person who can answer those questions.

"In comments to the press, you stated that the person with the most knowledge at Facebook about what Congress is trying to learn is the appropriate witness for a congressional hearing," the letter said.

"As the Chief Executive Officer of Facebook and the employee who has been the leader of Facebook through all the key strategic decisions since its launch, you are the right person to testify before Congress about those decisions and the Facebook business model."