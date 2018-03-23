Cramer's game plan: Be prepared for more White House chaos   

Paychex: This old Cramer-fave will report earnings on Monday. Shares of the payroll processor are down dramatically from when it last reported.

"Yet we've had a rate hike since it reported, which is bullish for Paychex because their clients give them money and they collect interest on it until they deposit your wages in your account," Cramer said. "Plus, we've had very robust employment. I think these guys are going to have a very good story to tell."

Red Hat: While Cramer expected the cloud play's earnings report to be fine, he was worried about Red Hat's stock, which has run up 23 percent for the year.

"It's almost impossible for any stock to live up to that, and Red Hat has enough key reporting variables ... that I think someone will find fault with one of them," he said.

"I wish I didn't have to say this because it's one of my favorite companies with one of my favorite CEOs, but I'd be tempted to recommend ringing the register on some of your position going into the quarter just in case we get a confusing report card."

New York Fed: New York Fed President William Dudley will speak on Monday. Cramer said the Fed chief, who is set to retire this summer, could be "a little more freewheeling" in his speech and address the presidential tariffs, tax cuts and inflation with more candor than usual.