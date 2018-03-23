    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics—it's best in class

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    XPO Logistics, Inc.: "I'm holding it. My charitable trust sold it too soon. This company is doing much better than every other company in the business. Stay long."

    Prospect Capital Corporation: "That yield north of 10 [percent] tells me to be concerned. I am not going to recommend that stock."

    CyrusOne Inc.: "It's a REIT. The real estate investment trusts are doing poorly. It yields 4 percent, but it's data center. When that [yield] goes between 4 and 5 percent, I am going to say buy it."

    ON Semiconductor: "I like [it] very, very much. It's an inexpensive semi. They're coming down. It's a buy."

    Altice USA, Inc.: "No. That's got too much debt. Not going to be there for me."

    Cypress Semiconductor Corp.: "Cypress Semi is a very good semiconductor [company]. However, there is a lot of speculative money in it. I think it can go down to $16. Don't pull the trigger now."

