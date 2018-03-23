Cramer's lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics—it's best in class   

XPO Logistics, Inc.: "I'm holding it. My charitable trust sold it too soon. This company is doing much better than every other company in the business. Stay long."

Prospect Capital Corporation: "That yield north of 10 [percent] tells me to be concerned. I am not going to recommend that stock."

CyrusOne Inc.: "It's a REIT. The real estate investment trusts are doing poorly. It yields 4 percent, but it's data center. When that [yield] goes between 4 and 5 percent, I am going to say buy it."

ON Semiconductor: "I like [it] very, very much. It's an inexpensive semi. They're coming down. It's a buy."

Altice USA, Inc.: "No. That's got too much debt. Not going to be there for me."

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.: "Cypress Semi is a very good semiconductor [company]. However, there is a lot of speculative money in it. I think it can go down to $16. Don't pull the trigger now."