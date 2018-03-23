In a tweet storm, Elon Musk says he's deleting Tesla and SpaceX Facebook accounts

A Tesla spokesperson deferred to the CEO's tweets. "I'll just refer you to Elon's tweets this morning," says Tesla in an email to CNBC Make It.

SpaceX had not responded to CNBC Make It's request for comment by the time of publication.

The tweet storm started with Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, making fun of home-speaker maker Sonos for pulling its ads from Facebook and Instagram for a week.

Then Musk went on to respond to WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton's tweet asking users to delete Facebook, a call to action that has been circulating in the wake of the turmoil of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Another user responded to the chain, suggesting Facebook was a "place for dumb people who believes Mark [Zuckerberg] and submit their personal data so that it can be harvested."

Musk responded with a seemingly sarcastic affirmation.

Musk went on to say he did not know there was a SpaceX Facebook page and would delete it.

When another Twitter user expressed disbelief, Musk doubled down.

Another Twitter user asked Musk whether he thought the Tesla Facebook page should be deleted, too. And again, Musk responded in the affirmative.

An email to Facebook had not been returned by the time this story was published.

Musk says he has never used Facebook. He is, however, fairly active on Instagram and didn't indicate any problem with the photo-first social media platform. (Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012.)