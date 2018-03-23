VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

In a tweet storm, Elon Musk says he's deleting Tesla and SpaceX Facebook accounts

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla.
Joe Skipper | Reuters
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla.

Elon Musk took to Twitter Friday with a series of tweets throwing shade at Facebook, saying he would delete both the SpaceX and Tesla pages on the social media platform.

As of Friday at 1 p.m. EST, both the SpaceX and Tesla Facebooks were unreachable.

A Tesla spokesperson deferred to the CEO's tweets. "I'll just refer you to Elon's tweets this morning," says Tesla in an email to CNBC Make It.

SpaceX had not responded to CNBC Make It's request for comment by the time of publication.

The tweet storm started with Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, making fun of home-speaker maker Sonos for pulling its ads from Facebook and Instagram for a week.

Then Musk went on to respond to WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton's tweet asking users to delete Facebook, a call to action that has been circulating in the wake of the turmoil of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Another user responded to the chain, suggesting Facebook was a "place for dumb people who believes Mark [Zuckerberg] and submit their personal data so that it can be harvested."

Musk responded with a seemingly sarcastic affirmation.

Musk went on to say he did not know there was a SpaceX Facebook page and would delete it.

When another Twitter user expressed disbelief, Musk doubled down.

Another Twitter user asked Musk whether he thought the Tesla Facebook page should be deleted, too. And again, Musk responded in the affirmative.

An email to Facebook had not been returned by the time this story was published.

Musk says he has never used Facebook. He is, however, fairly active on Instagram and didn't indicate any problem with the photo-first social media platform. (Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012.)

Elon Musk's personally responding to questions and complaints from his customers
Elon Musk's personally responding to questions and complaints from his customers   

See also:

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...